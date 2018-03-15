Johnsonville Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage recalled due to pos - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Johnsonville Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage recalled due to possible contamination

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

Johnsonville is recalling approximately 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered after the firm received three consumer complaints about pieces of hard, green plastic identified in the sausage product.

The USDA classifies the recall as “High Risk” meaning it involves a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that eating the sausage will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the sausage.

The USDA says anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The fully cooked pork sausage items were produced on Jan. 4, 2018 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with Best By date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The sausage subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

People who have purchased the sausage are being urged not to eat it.

The USDA says the sausage should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

People with questions about the recall can call or text Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 1-888-556-2728.  

