Brookfield Township boil advisory lifted - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brookfield Township boil advisory lifted

Posted: Updated:
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

A boil advisory for some residents in Brookfield Township has been lifted.

The advisory was put into effect on Thursday for residents who live on State Route 7, north of Warren Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane, as well as Wyngate Manor Mobile Park.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Brookfield Township boil advisory lifted

    Brookfield Township boil advisory lifted

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:29 GMT

    A boil advisory for some residents in Brookfield Township has been lifted. The advisory was put into effect on Thursday for residents who live on State Route 7, north of Warren Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane, as well as Wyngate Manor Mobile Park.

    More >>

    A boil advisory for some residents in Brookfield Township has been lifted. The advisory was put into effect on Thursday for residents who live on State Route 7, north of Warren Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane, as well as Wyngate Manor Mobile Park.

    More >>

  • West Branch mini-bike has major purpose

    West Branch mini-bike has major purpose

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:01:13 GMT

    It's a bike that may be a little on the small side, but the three people behind it at West Branch Middle School say they're hoping it makes a big difference.

    More >>

    It's a bike that may be a little on the small side, but the three people behind it at West Branch Middle School say they're hoping it makes a big difference.

    More >>

  • School leader describes school walkouts as teachable moment

    School leader describes school walkouts as teachable moment

    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:38:02 GMT
    The student walkouts this week at schools across the nation and the valley served as a learning experience for some about the democratic process and how it works. Lordstown high school students wrote and delivered letters to Ohio lawmakers in Columbus pushing for more school security upgrades and mental health services. District Superintendent Terry Armstrong joined WFMJ Weekend Today to reflect on allowing students to join the movement. He says students need to learn how to communi...More >>
    The student walkouts this week at schools across the nation and the valley served as a learning experience for some about the democratic process and how it works. Lordstown high school students wrote and delivered letters to Ohio lawmakers in Columbus pushing for more school security upgrades and mental health services. District Superintendent Terry Armstrong joined WFMJ Weekend Today to reflect on allowing students to join the movement. He says students need to learn how to communi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms