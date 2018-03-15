Shenango Honda receives Council of Excellence award

Hermitage Pennsylvania's Shenango Honda has received the Council of Excellence award for its service in 2017.

The award recognizes the dealership for being "outstanding providers of financial services to its customers," according to a release from Shenango.



The vice president of American Honda Finance Corporation, David Paul, says, "Our Council of Excellence dealerships apply their financial services skills and expertise to offer the kind of service and support that our Honda customers understand and appreciate."



Shenango Honda has also received awards including the Elite Service Award, Honda Customer Service Experience Award and is a nine-time winner of the American Honda Finance's Council of Excellence Award.



"We are truly thankful for all of our new and many long-term customers who came to us for their new Honda in 2017," President John Apostolakis said.