Ron Moschella leaving Columbiana girls basketball program

The Columbiana Board of Education and girl's basketball coach Ron Moschella are ending their relationship.

In a one-paragraph press release, the board of education and Moschella mutually agreed it's in the best interest of both parties to go their separate ways.

Just last month, Moschella was accused of verbal and physical abuse against a girls basketball player. The school board sided with Moschella letting him coach the rest of the season pending appropriate conduct.

Moschella was the Clippers head coach for six years and compiled a record of 130-21.