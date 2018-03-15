Ron Moschella leaving Columbiana girls basketball program - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ron Moschella leaving Columbiana girls basketball program

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

The Columbiana Board of Education and girl's basketball coach Ron Moschella are ending their relationship.

In a one-paragraph press release, the board of education and Moschella mutually agreed it's in the best interest of both parties to go their separate ways.

Just last month, Moschella was accused of verbal and physical abuse against a girls basketball player. The school board sided with Moschella letting him coach the rest of the season pending appropriate conduct. 

Moschella was the Clippers head coach for six years and compiled a record of 130-21.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms