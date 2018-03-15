Renowned pediatrician Dr. T. Berry Brazelton dies at age 99

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Renowned pediatrician and author Dr. T. Berry Brazelton has died at age 99.More >>
Renowned pediatrician and author Dr. T. Berry Brazelton has died at age 99.More >>
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, crushing at least eight vehicles under massive slabs of concrete and steel and killing multiple people, authorities said.More >>
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, crushing at least eight vehicles under massive slabs of concrete and steel and killing multiple people, authorities said.More >>
The Columbiana School Board said it was in the best interest of both parties to end their relationship.More >>
The Columbiana School Board said it was in the best interest of both parties to end their relationship.More >>
An Ohio state lawmaker says law-abiding high school students who are 18 or older should be allowed to carry long guns inside public high schools.More >>
An Ohio state lawmaker says law-abiding high school students who are 18 or older should be allowed to carry long guns inside public high schools.More >>
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, crushing at least eight vehicles under massive slabs of concrete and steel and killing multiple people, authorities said.More >>
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, crushing at least eight vehicles under massive slabs of concrete and steel and killing multiple people, authorities said.More >>
Hermitage Pennsylvania's Shenango Honda has received the Council of Excellence award for its service in 2017.More >>
Hermitage Pennsylvania's Shenango Honda has received the Council of Excellence award for its service in 2017.More >>
Youngstown police are still investigating a deadly accident involving a road worker and an SUV on Interstate 680 Thursday. But according to Chief of Police Robin lees, a medical emergency seems to have been to blame.More >>
Youngstown police are still investigating a deadly accident involving a road worker and an SUV on Interstate 680 Thursday. But according to Chief of Police Robin lees, a medical emergency seems to have been to blame.More >>
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated PressMore >>
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated PressMore >>
A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer's disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.More >>
A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer's disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.More >>
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.More >>
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.More >>
Officials at a Pennsylvania high school say they will issue detentions to more than 200 students who walked out of school as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence.More >>
Officials at a Pennsylvania high school say they will issue detentions to more than 200 students who walked out of school as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence.More >>
Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.More >>
Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.More >>
A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.More >>
A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.More >>
A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student.More >>
A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>