Man shot outside Youngstown bar

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a Youngstown bar.

Police say a man was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

The 31-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, tells officers that a fight that broke out inside the nightclub moved outside.

It was there that the victim was shot. Although he says he saw a man waving a gun around, he's not sure if that's who shot him.

Investigators are still trying to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Club Vortex was formerly known as The Cell.

No arrests have been made.