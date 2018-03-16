Accident on Route 58 between Kinsman and Jamestown

State Police say traffic is moving again on a road between Kinsman, Ohio and Jamestown, Pennsylvania while they investigate a two-vehicle accident.

State police were called out around 5:30 am Friday after a car and a crossover vehicle collided at 388 Kinsman Road, also known as Route 58.

One of the vehicles involved landed in a ditch near Combined Tactical Systems.

There are reported injuries associated with the accident.

State Police have not yet revealed the number of people injured or the severity of the injuries.

The stretch of road was temporarily shut down but has since reopened to traffic.