Tickets on sale next week for Keith Urban at Covelli

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban has booked a date to play Youngstown's Covelli Centre.

Urban will bring his “Graffiti U World Tour” to Youngstown on Wednesday, October 24th.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 23rd at The Southwoods Health Box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban’s supporting act on most of the North American leg.

The 58-city tour will kick off in June and run through November.

The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 number one songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live and an all-new concert production.

Show Date & Time: Wednesday, October 24th 6:00PM Doors- 7:30PM Show Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 22nd from 10AM-10PM online only using the PW: COVELLI On-sale: Friday, March 23rd,10 am at Southwoods Health box office at Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”

For official Keith Urban tour news including show dates and where to purchase tickets, go to www.keithurban.net.