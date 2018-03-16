Repeat indecency offender tells Warren Police he's an 'athlete'

A Warren man convicted of public indecency four times in the past year and a half is now accused of exposing himself in front of a 48-year-old Farmdale woman.

Police arrested 31-year-old Eric Shannon Thursday afternoon after a woman reported that he was masturbating in front of the Schwebels store on East Market Street.

When police arrived, the woman pointed to Shannon as the suspect.

According to the police report, Shannon told officers that he put his hands in his pants because he was an “athlete” and that's what athletes do when their hands are cold.

At the time of his arrest Shannon was on probation after being convicted of public indecency once in 2016, and three times in 2017.

His last conviction was in October.

He was released from jail in late December.