Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.

According to a police report, Vice Unit Officers conducted a search at a home on the 300 block of Breaden Street.

Officers say once they announced themselves and made entry into the home, they found 33-year-old David Johnson and arrested him.

Police say Johnson matched the description of one of the people who had been selling drugs out of the home.

During the search of the home, vice officers say they found a bag of "fake crack" in a shoe by the front door.

Officers say they also found baggies of cocaine in Johnson's pant pocket and marijuana in a coat pocket.

In addition, a report says there were digital scales, a box of shotgun shells, and more than $800 in cash.

Johnson was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of Possession of drugs, possession of counterfeit controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vice officers also conducted a raid on another home, this one on S. Bon Air Ave, just an hour beforehand.

That raid reportedly turned up fentanyl, pills, needles, a crack pipe, and several scales.

One man, 34-year-old Michael VasvarI, was arrested in that raid as well.