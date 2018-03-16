Radio Flyer recalls 5,000 wagons

The company that makes the modern version of a classic children's toy has issued a recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Radio Flyer is recalling about 5,000 children's eWagons because improper wiring can unintentionally activate the motor, posing an injury hazard.

Although the company has received two reports of the wagon’s motor activating unintentionally, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wagons and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund.

Toys “R” Us stores nationwide and online at www.radioflyer.com and www.toysrus.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $350.

The CPSC says the motor of the battery-operated wagon is activated when force is applied to handle.

The foldable wagon is constructed of red and gray fabric and a steel frame and measures about 41 inches long, 25 inches wide, and 42 inches tall.

The wagon has a removable canopy, two seats with seatbelts, four cup holders, a storage pouch, a removable battery and a telescoping handle where the power button is.

The Radio Flyer logo is printed on each side of the wagon. Only wagons with model number 3912/3912A are included in the recall.

The model number can be found on the handle warning label located near the pivoting joint.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wagons and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund.

Call Radio Flyer at 800-621-7613 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.radioflyer.com and click “Product Recalls” for more information.