Officials investigate water park air duct collapse

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.
Five people were injured on Monday, none seriously, when an air duct fell at Kalahari Resorts in Huron Township, about 60 miles west of Cleveland. Kalahari says two associates were treated and released from a hospital, while three guests refused treatment.
The Sandusky Register reports Huron Township's chief building official says a support holding the duct failed, but he isn't sure which one. John Zimmerman says the park's humid atmosphere could have corroded the supports, which are made out of steel or metal cable.
Officials reopened part of the park on Tuesday. The rest won't reopen until they determine what caused the collapse.
Information from: Sandusky Register, http://www.sanduskyregister.com/cgi-bin/liveique.acgi$sch=frontpage?frontpage
