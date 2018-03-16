A Chilly St. Patrick's Day; Warmer Sunday

St. Patrick's Day will be a chilly one in our area but the afternoon will not be as cold as the last few days. Sunshine will be dimmed by clouds for a time, especially south of Youngstown. The entire region should finish the day under a clear sky. Saturday night will be clear and cold.

Sunday looks beautiful. After the cold start, temperatures will rebound quickly under a blue sky.

Monday will be another pleasant March day but colder air is expected to return to the Valley during midweek. Snow and rain will be possible Tuesday and a bit of snow or flurries might impact eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Wednesday.