A Chilly St. Patrick's Day; Warmer Sunday

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
St. Patrick's Day will be a chilly one in our area but the afternoon will not be as cold as the last few days. Sunshine will be dimmed by clouds for a time, especially south of Youngstown. The entire region should finish the day under a clear sky. Saturday night will be clear and cold. 

Sunday looks beautiful. After the cold start, temperatures will rebound quickly under a blue sky. 

Monday will be another pleasant March day but colder air is expected to return to the Valley during midweek. Snow and rain will be possible Tuesday and a bit of snow or flurries might impact eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Wednesday. 

