Neighbors clean up area after Hickory Twp. fatal crash

A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.

State Police say 26-year-old Jon Eric Campbell was pronounced dead on arrival after the crash along the 1700 block of Harlansburg Road shortly before midnight.

Police say Campbell wasn't wearing a seatbelt when his truck went off the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, striking a tree and rolling over several times.

Investigators say one of the tires flew off the truck, damaging a nearby home.

21 News spoke with that neighbor Sunday morning. He explained the noise to be "like a car went through the house".

On Sunday, the neighbors came together to clean up the debris in the area.

"Just debris everywhere from his vehicle and they're just trying to get things back together clean up a little bit. There were branches coming from 100 yards away. It's just a sad sad situation," said neighbor, Timothy Drake.

No one in the home was injured.

Police suspect that speed was a factor in the crash.