State Route 14 bridge in Columbiana County closing Monday

A bridge on State Route 14 in Columbiana County is closing three weeks earlier than expected.

The County Line Road bridge over State Route 11 between Columbiana and Washingtonville will be closed beginning Monday. Previously, the road was not closing until April 9.

Traffic will be detoured on SR 9 north (North Lincoln Avenue) to U.S. 62 east (Youngstown-Salem Road) to SR 165 east (W. South Range Road) to SR 46 south (Columbiana-Canfield Road) back to SR 14.

The road is scheduled to be reopened by June 15.

The total cost of this bridge replacement project is $1.6 million.