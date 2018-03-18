State Route 14 bridge in Columbiana County closing tomorrow

An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.
After a string of problems for the Youngstown City School District, two Ohio lawmakers are asking for a study on the effectiveness of the Youngstown Plan, saying policy makers should put education before politics.
During the winter a couple hours a day, four times a week, anyone can run at Youngstown State's Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) for free. That one decision changed everything for local high school track and field teams.
A bridge on State Route 14 in Columbiana County is closing three weeks earlier than expected.
The Sebring Police Department is warning residents to be careful if they are confronted by someone claiming to be a police officer.
A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.
A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.
Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer's disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.
