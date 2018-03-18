Artist teaches ceramics workshop in Sharon

The Hope Center for Art and Technology, also known as HopeCAT, had their grand opening in the former Sacred Heart of Jesus School in December of 2017.

Since then, they have been working to promote the arts and technology in the Shenango Valley. The center had its first formal workshop which hosted world renown potter Adam Field.

The artist drew in people from all over the region including some who drove all the way from Michigan.

Field has done workshops similar to this one all over the country. He has a large social media following of almost 60,000 and is well known for creating Onggi pots, traditional Korean fermentation jars, that originated over 5,000 years ago.

The pots Field makes can hold up to 60 gallons and take up to 10 hours to construct.

Though Field has been interested in art his entire life, he did not start working with clay until he took his first ceramics class in college. He started out instead with an interest in photography.

He posts videos and live streams as he makes his creations to give followers a peek into his studio.

"I think it's kind of amazing the time that we're living in where people can get a glimpse into my studio through a live broadcast, or you know can ask a question over a direct message," Field said, "And those walls that were in place as recent as when I was in school have been totally smashed."

The workshop was filled with novice and seasoned potters, as well as students from the HopeCAT's after-school program who came to learn from the potter in person.

Tom Roberts the Executive Director of HopeCAT said, "It's really exciting for our entire region to share not only his experience but really help showcase that we really do have a thriving arts pulse."

The HopeCAT center will hold more workshops and events each month. They also hold art classes for kids and a medical assistant training. For more information about the center, you can visit their website at hopecat.org.

