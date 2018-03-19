Winning Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster Co., Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The ticket won Powerball’s eighth-largest jackpot on record, worth a $456.7 million annuity value or $273.9 million cash, less applicable withholding.

“This is largest jackpot the Pennsylvania Lottery has ever awarded as well as our state’s 18th Powerball jackpot,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It seems that St. Patrick’s Day brought some great luck to this fortunate Powerball player and we are anxious to meet our big winner or winners.”

The ticket correctly matched all five white balls, 22-57-59-60-66, and the red Powerball 07, to win a jackpot that had been growing since January 10. The jackpot rolled 19 times before finally being won.

Lottery officials cannot confirm the identity of the winner until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.