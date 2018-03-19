Winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the Powerball® jackpot in Saturday's drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million; $273.9 million cash value – the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

Lottery officials have not yet said in which community the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers in the March 17 drawing were: 22-57-59-60-66, Powerball 7, Power Play 2X.