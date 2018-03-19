Police find children alone outside Youngstown bar, moms charged

Two women are scheduled to appear in court today on charges of endangering after Youngstown Police say they found their children left alone in a car outside South Side bar late Friday.

Officers were called to the parking lot outside the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue at around 11 pm when someone said two young children were in the back seat of a car with the engine still running.

Since it was 22 degrees outside, police put the boy and girl in their cruiser for safety.

One witness told officers that they spotted the parked car with its headlights on about fifteen minutes before police arrived. They said they weren't aware that the children were inside.

That's when the mother of the little girl, 30-year-old Sasha Jones of Boardman came out of the bar.

Jones, who police say reeked of alcohol, was then handcuffed.

According to police, Jones told them that the boy inside the car was the son of 26-year-old Shalaya Mitchell of Austintown.

Mitchell, who police say at first denied that the boy was hers, was put under arrest and booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of obstructing official business.

In addition to endangering children, Jones is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of children.