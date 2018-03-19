Child dies after baby sitter's alleged assault

Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign over suspected.More >>
Two women are scheduled to appear in court today on charges of endangering after Youngstown police say they found their children left alone in a car outside South Side bar late Friday.More >>
Drivers can once again travel along part of East Liverpool's Dresden Avenue shut down by a mudslide, but they still may be delayed.More >>
A store that sells jewelry and accessories for girls and teens is the latest retailer to go to bankruptcy court seeking financial help to survive.More >>
It happens every spring. Dry, brown grass and brush catch fire, which can spread for acres causing headaches for fire departments.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the Powerball® jackpot in Saturday's drawing.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.More >>
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.More >>
