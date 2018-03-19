Claire's files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A store that sells jewelry and accessories for girls and teens is the latest retailer to go to bankruptcy court seeking financial help to survive.

Claire’s Stores Incorporated on Monday filed to reorganize under Chapter 11.

The chain operates more than 2,500 stores around the world, including locations in the Eastwood, Southern Park, and Shenango Valley Malls as well as Grove City Premium Outlets.

Clarie's lists its debts and assets at between $1 billion and $10 billion.

With cash flow from its operations, coupled with restructuring agreement and $135 million in financing from Citi, Clair says it expects to eventually emerge from bankruptcy.

The company says it expects to operate its business as usual during the restructuring process.

Claire's is asking the court to approve existing agreements for employees wages and benefits.

In a statement issued by Clarie's, the company says it expects to continue growing in spite of the bankruptcy filing, with plans to grow by more than 4,000 stores this year.

Emphasizing the importance of its brick and mortar footprint, Claire’s says it is world’s leading ear piercer, having pierced 3,500,000 ears in the United States last year.

“The company’s iconic ear piercing services are unmatched and cannot be replicated online,” according to the media release.

This is just the latest of many bankruptcies filed by retailers, especially those based in shopping malls.

Claire's bankruptcy petition may be seen here.