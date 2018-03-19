Disbarred Salem attorney sentenced for forgery

Former Salem attorney and Lisbon Village Solicitor Virginia Barborak will not spend any time in jail as part her sentence on charges of forgery, tampering with records, and grand theft. IMore >>
Drivers can expect detours as work begins today on the final phase of a seven-year-long improvement project designed to make Route 718/760 in Mercer County safer, more efficient and more attractive.More >>
A man who tells police he was robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown says he followed the suspect to Austintown.More >>
A Lawrence County man who works as an organist for two Catholic churches in New Castle is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in collection donations from one of those churches.More >>
Two women are scheduled to appear in court today on charges of endangering after Youngstown police say they found their children left alone in a car outside South Side bar late Friday.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
