Disbarred Salem attorney sentenced for forgery

Former Salem attorney and Lisbon Village Solicitor Virginia Barborak will not spend any time in jail as part her sentence on charges of forgery, tampering with records, and grand theft.

Investigators say 47-year-old Barborak pleaded guilty to the charges after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a client.

On Monday, Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos sentenced her to 90 days house arrest and five years probation.

Barborak was initially indicted on one count of grand theft, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of perjury and one count of forgery.

Records indicate she had control of a property and falsified records.

Officials say that beginning in March 2015 she improperly gained access to and used $51,000 in client money.

Barborak was disbarred by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017.

The court's Board of Professional Conduct found that Barborak misappropriated money from the funds and made repeated misstatements to cover the actions.

The Board of Professional Conduct said that Barborak has already made full restitution.

RELATED COVERAGE: