Austintown dam owner sued for failing to repair dam, posing threat to neighbors

After just one year of owning a dam in Austintown Township, a Columbus man is being sued by the Ohio Attorney General for failing to maintain the fixture.

A lawsuit filed last week in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas alleges that James Salter, the man who purchased the Woodside Lake dam last year for just $50, has failed to perform any of the necessary maintenance to "safeguard life, health, and property" of nearby residents.

Woodside dam was auctioned off in March 2017.

At that time the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said that the dam was in poor condition and that it needed to either be fixed or drained and breached.

ODNR previously said that they expected it would cost up to $1 million to repair the dam.

In 2016, Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meachem told 21 News that the dam had failed hydrological tests as well as engineering studies.

According to the suit, just days after Salter purchased the dam at auction, he was allegedly sent a copy of the last inspection report and a letter, requiring the water level in the lake to be lowered by at least four feet.

Approximately one month later, in April of 2017 ODNR reportedly went back out to the lake and discovered that water levels had not been lowered.

According to the lawsuit, Salter was sent several notices stating that the dam did not pass inspection.

The suit claims that the dam is unable to pass design flood, the spillway is "severely deteriorated, there is no operable device to lower water levels, and there was no Emergency Action plan.

The filing claims that by failing to maintain the damn or address unsafe conditions have threatened the public safety. DeWine's complaint alleges that the failure of the dam would cause "flooding of high-value property, including residential property, and to local roads downstream."

The complaint asks a judge to order that Salter lower the water levels, submit a plan on how to keep water levels lowered, submit a schedule of dam remediation by April 2018, and complete construction to permanently breach or modify the dam by September 2018.

In addition, the A.G.'s office is asking that Salter is made to pay attorney fees.

