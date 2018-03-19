1 injured in Struthers accident, sections of 3 roads blocked off

Portions of Youngstown Poland Road, Lincoln Street, and Weston Avenue are blocked off after an accident Monday evening.

Struthers Police say a car failed to yield while turning from Youngstown Poland Road onto Lincoln Street and collided with a truck.

Police say two people in the car are OK.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

