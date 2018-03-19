Hearing tonight on consequences of Boardman school levy failure

Taxpayers in Boardman will learn tonight what could happen to the public school system if they fail to approve a 5.8 mill ten-year emergency operating levy this spring.

The district is holding a “State of the Schools” hearing on the issue, which school officials say would raise $4.9 million dollars to help make up for cuts in state funding.

Superintendent Tim Saxton says a failure of the levy could mean slashing 12 to 13 teaching positions, which Saxton says translates to a loss of programs available in the district.

If they want to see the Boardman Schools financial plan and the details behind it, and if they want to give some feedback and some input to that plan because it's not set in stone yet, we want to get some input. We want to gauge the community then they need to be there," says Saxton.

Officials say if the levy is passed, the cost to the owner of a $100,00 home would be less than 17 dollars per month.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardman High School Cafeteria.