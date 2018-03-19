Youngstown Police and Fire the focus of latest budget meeting

Youngstown City Council is in the midst of a series of meetings where they will take a fine look at the proposed 2018 budget before it's put into place.

During the meetings council members are reviewing each department's budget line-by-line.

Monday night, council met with the director of public works, as well as the Chief of Police and Fire.

The Police Chief has already agreed to relieve pressure on the general fund by using speed camera dollars to fund the CIRV program and police vehicles.

But as Councilman Nathaniel PInkard pointed out, he had hoped ticket revenue would be on the decline as driving patterns change.

"I don't think it was quite meant for us to be trying to subsidize our general fund on the backs of the citizens," said Pinkard.

Police Chief Robin Lees said safety has improved and noted a 30% drop in accidents on Interstate 680.

"I am a little perplexed that we haven't slowed down with the number of tickets we are issuing with revenue, but it is clear we are going to have to maintain it in order to keep that in check," said Lees in regards to safety.

For the Fire Department, Chief Barry Finley said that as a department they are able to help bring revenue to the general fund, but warned it could come with it's share of complaints.

"The big things, that I would say that the mayor will probably be getting a phone call from is probably Jim Tressel (President of Youngstown State University) and probably the President/CEO of St. E's (St. Elizabeth's Hospital) because we go to these places over and over and over and over and we don't charge for that," said Finley.

The Fire chief saod there are a total of 60 items, like nuisance alarms and inspections, the city could begin charging for and he said many municipalities already do charge for the items that require manpower and can cause a strain on resources.

