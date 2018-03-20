Hubbard neighborhood under boil advisory

People living in a Hubbard neighborhood are under a boil advisory following repairs to a broken water main.

City officials said late Monday that crews have completed repairs to the main in the area of Elmwood Drive and Moore Street.

As a result, a precautionary water boil advisory has been issued until further notice for the following locations:

Elmwood Drive from Ruth Drive to Gary Drive

Moore Street from Elmwood Drive to Elizabeth Street

Precautionary Water Boil Advisory

Officials say that while tests have determined that there is nothing wrong with the water, the advisory is just a precaution.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes should be sufficient for the immediate area according to officials who add that it is not necessary City Wide.

Once tests determine that the water is safe the boil advisory will be lifted.