Police: Poland man tells officer he's too drunk for sobriety test

“I'm way too drunk to do any of that walking!” That, according to a Youngstown Police report is how a Poland man responded when the officer who pulled his truck over told him about taking a field sobriety test.

Police say they stopped Leonard Lesnoski's pickup truck after it ran a red light and was changing lanes along Market Street Monday night.

The officer, who said the odor of alcohol was coming from the truck, noted that Lesnoski's eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

When asked if he had been drinking Lesnoski replied, “ Hell ya... a whole bunch!” adding... “P-ss ass drunk!” according to the report.

Another officer helped Lesnoski lean against a police cruiser as he searched for his license, which police say he was unable to find even though it was in his wallet.

When the officer told Lesnoski that for his own safety he decided against having him perform a field sobriety test, Lesnoski reportedly replied, “Oh hell. I'm way to drunk to do any of that walking and other sh-t. I can't do that!.”

The 70-year-old Poland man was taken to police headquarters where, according to the report, his blood-alcohol level registered .195, more than twice the .08 BAC level where a person is considered to be driving drunk.

Lesnoski was cited for OVI, not wearing a seatbelt, running a red light and driving left of center.