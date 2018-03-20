PA Turnpike banning trucks, RV's tonight

Due to the incoming winter storm, the Pennsylvania Turnpike announced Tuesday morning that it will impose a ban on certain types of trucks, RV, and trailers starting at 8 pm.

Turnpike officials say they are discouraging anyone from traveling during the expected winter weather.

The below vehicle types will be prohibited from entering the turnpike, even if they are coming from the Ohio Turnpike.

Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers) Tractors hauling empty trailers Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUV's All motorcycles All recreational vehicles, or RV's

The listed vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 pm.

Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

As storm conditions develop, a comprehensive commercial-vehicle ban or speed restrictions could be imposed across large portions of the PA Turnpike system.

While driving in severe weather, motorists should follow these rules:

Always travel at a safe speed for conditions, no matter what the posted limit is;

Allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks; and Never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.

In case of an accident, breakdown or other emergencies, PA Turnpike motorists should dial *11 on a mobile phone.

Be prepared to give the milepost location and direction of travel and move vehicles out of active travel lanes if possible.