Johnstown Twp. man sentenced for molesting teen

A Trumbull County man is going to prison and has been declared a sex offender after being convicted of having sex with a minor.

Derek V. Jones, 31, of Johnston Township, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jones was arrested by Cortland Police last year after being accused of repeatedly molesting a thirteen-year-old boy.

The charge which Jones pled to was amended from the original grand jury charges which included rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to police, the parents contacted police after their son confided to them that he had been molested by Jones on four different occasions.

Police say the family of the alleged victim know Jones, who had been with the boy various times, including the day that report was filed.

Investigators say that was also the day that the last sexual assault occurred.

Police say Jones confessed to fondling as well as performing a sexual act on the boy over three or four separate occasions.

When Jones completes his prison sentence, he'll be required to register as a sex offender and provide his address to law enforcement for twenty-five years.