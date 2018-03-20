FBI, BCI conduct raid at Niles home

State and federal law enforcement agents carried out a raid on a home in Niles on Monday.

A spokesperson from the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that there was an investigation underway at a home on Frederick Street.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Attorney General's Office confirms that the Bureau of Criminal investigations Crime Against Children Unit is also part of the investigation.

Neither officials from either office could comment on the nature of the raid, citing that the investigation is still underway.

According to Attorney General's website, the Crimes Against Children Unit investigates crimes such as sexual abuse, child pornography, human trafficking, shaken baby/abusive head trauma, and other offenses.

The FBI says they expect to be able to release more details when the case progresses.

Though officials could not confirm the address on Frederick Street, the entire length of the roadway sits within a one-mile radius of Niles Primary School, which lists its address as 960 Frederick Street.

This is a developing story, check back to wfmj.com for updates as they become available.