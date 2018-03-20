Will CEO Mohip be offered the Colorado position?

We should know Tuesday night whether Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip is offered a job in Boulder, Colorado as their next Superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District.

CEO Mohip interviewed as a finalist for a second Superintendent's position in Fargo, North Dakota on Monday. So he appears to be keeping his options open.

Tuesday afternoon a school official said Mohip is at home sick.

By Tuesday evening he may be getting a phone call to tell him whether or not he's been selected for the job of Superintendent in Colorado.

The Board of Education is voting Tuesday night.

Mohip is one of two finalists who interviewed before the administration, community and others last week.

He was selected from a field of more than one thousand candidates even though technically he has never been a school superintendent, but does have an extensive background in education.

During his interview in Boulder Mohip talked about his experience improving a failing district like Youngstown, and promised to push Boulder Valley, a high-performing district with a wide achievement gap.

