AARP: Scammers posing as Medicare representatives

Officials say as the Government begins issuing new ID cards to Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, scammers are taking full advantage.

AARP says scammers are posing as Medicare representatives.

Authorities say scammers are contacting enrollees and demanding immediate payment for a processing fee via credit cards.

Although, there is no fee.

Officials say in other cases, scammers say that Medicare needs to verify a recipient's Social Security number or other personal information before issuing the card.

Another instance is, scammers, tell beneficiaries they are due for a refund in premiums or drug costs and ask them to provide bank account information for the processing of the alleged refund.

AARP says they are taking steps, beginning April 10.

Company officials say on April 10, Amy Nofziger of the AARP Fraud Watch Network will