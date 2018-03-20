AARP: Scammers posing as Medicare representatives - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AARP: Scammers posing as Medicare representatives

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Officials say as the Government begins issuing new ID cards to Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, scammers are taking full advantage.

AARP says scammers are posing as Medicare representatives.

Authorities say scammers are contacting enrollees and demanding immediate payment for a processing fee via credit cards.

Although, there is no fee.

Officials say in other cases, scammers say that Medicare needs to verify a recipient's Social Security number or other personal information before issuing the card.

Another instance is, scammers, tell beneficiaries they are due for a refund in premiums or drug costs and ask them to provide bank account information for the processing of the alleged refund. 

AARP says they are taking steps, beginning April 10.

Company officials say on April 10, Amy Nofziger of the AARP Fraud Watch Network will

  • Detail a newly launched AARP campaign to warn Medicare beneficiaries and their families about scams related to the Medicare card replacement program
  • Explain how to recognize a scam and keep your personal information safe.
  • Discuss a new AARP survey that found inconsistent public awareness of Medicare's card replacement program
  • Share findings that show a significant number of enrollees are at risk of falling for the most common fraud schemes. 
