84 Employers scheduled to be at YSU career fair

Youngstown State University is holding a career fair in which 84 employers are scheduled to be a part of.

University officials say companies across the country will attend the career fair on Wednesday from 10 am until 2 pm.

The fair provides information to people looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships, or co-op opportunities.

The fair is open to all YSU students and alumni.

Officials say there is no cost to attend.

The University says students must register at the door with their YSU I.D.

Students are expected to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.