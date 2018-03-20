Teachers and programs could be cut at Boardman Schools

Teachers and programs could be on the chopping block at Boardman Schools next year, if voters reject a proposed levy.

More than 1,000 taxpayers attended a State of the Schools meeting Tuesday night. Every available seat inside the high school cafeteria was filled. Some people had no where to stand except the hallway.

"Some might say we should have seen it coming and because we did not I apologize," said the Board President.

School leaders explained the district lost about $1 million dollars in tax revenue when St. Elizabeth's Hospital was reclassified as a non-profit. They say, that coupled with years of state funding loss put the district into their current financial "crisis."

"Behind the scenes we've been making this work," said Superintendent Tim Saxton.

Saxton explained to the crowd that the teachers union has gone six consecutive years without a raise and said they are now in the bottom five when it comes to teaching salaries in Mahoning County.

If a proposed levy in May is rejected by voters, 12 of those teachers could be out of the job next school year.

That also means a loss of several programs. Including:

Art and Music in all four elementary schools.

6th grade art and technology

7th grade art and health

Some High School electives

Three Bus Routes

Also, athletic fees could be doubled to $100 for each high school sport and $50 for each Jr. High sport.

"They're some day going to have to look out for us, we need to make sure we give them the best opportunities we can," said one Guidance Counselor in support of the levy.

School officials said, the total savings generated from the cuts is about $1 million dollars.

The school is proposing a 5.8 mill levy. If passed, the levy would generate $4.9 million each year for ten years. The cost to a $100-thousand dollar homeowner would be less than $17 per month.

