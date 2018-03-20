Valley lawmakers comment on the President's opioid plan

President Donald Trump revealed his long-awaited plan to combat the country's deadly opioid epidemic on Monday.

Trump's plan included cutting opioid prescriptions by one-third within 3 years and expanding access to treatment.

Among the tougher measures, Trump proposed giving drug traffickers the death penalty.

Reducing the flow of illicit drugs including online sales was also in the White House plan.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan released a statement on the new plan saying, "As Co-Chair of the Congressional Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus, I see the impact this epidemic has in every zip code across the country each and every day."

Ryan went on to say, "I am disappointed that President Trump felt the need to include an extremely dangerous policy that would encourage prosecutors to seek the death penalty against drug dealers. I am all for punishing drug dealers, but I'm not for pushing the death penalty. Right now we have a system that continues to execute innocent people."

Senator Sherrod Brown commented on the new plan saying he believes Ohioans need action and not just talk.

"I am ready to work with the Administration to get Ohio communities and law enforcement the resources they need to prevent and treat addiction, starting with the budget Congress will approve this week," said Brown.