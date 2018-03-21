Both EB lanes of I-80 open in Mercer County

Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are open again in Mercer County after a multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of the highway earlier Wednesday.

The highway was shut down between Exit 15 (Mercer, Route 19) and Exit 19A (Interstate 79) at around 9 am.

Traffic was being detoured until one lane could be opened shortly before 10 am. Both lanes were open again before 11 am.

PennDOT has reduced speeds on I-80 and I-79 north of I-80 to 45 mph in Mercer County.