Speeds reduced to 45 mph on Mercer interstates, PA pike

Speed limits have been reduced on major interstates and the turnpike in Pennsylvania due to the severe winter weather.

PennDOT announced Wednesday morning that the speed limit has been lowered to 45 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango Counties, as well as Interstate 79 in Crawford County and Mercer County north of Interstate 80.

In addition, the PA Turnpike has temporarily lowered the speed limit on much of its system.

Speeds are now reduced to 45 mph on the entire east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey as well as the entire Northeastern Extension.

