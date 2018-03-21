Domino's delivery man reports stolen car and pizza in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Domino's delivery man reports stolen car and pizza in Youngstown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man who was just trying earn a few bucks is telling Youngstown police that someone stole his car during a pizza delivery stop on the city's South Side.

The 36-year-old man tells officers that he was delivering a Domino's pizza on the 300 block of Cornell Avenue at around 11:30 pm Tuesday when an SUV with two men inside pulled up.

The delivery man told police that one of the men asked him if that was their pizza.

He says he then saw the SUV drive off with his 2012 Chevy Cruze following it.

Police found the stolen car about a block away with the engine still running.

The victim says his wallet containing his identification and debit cards were missing, along with a Domino's delivery bag containing a pizza.

Police are still investigating.

