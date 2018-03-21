Kennedy Catholic and Sharon championship games postponed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kennedy Catholic and Sharon championship games postponed

Posted: Updated:
SHARON, Pa. -

The Kennedy Catholic and Sharon state championship basketball games scheduled for Thursday in Hershey have been postponed to Monday, March 26th.

According to the PIAA, with ten semi-final contests that remain to be played and poor weather conditions, it is in the best interest of the schools and their communities that we afford them safe travel conditions and ample turnaround time before the championship game.

Kennedy Catholic plays Lourdes Regional at 2:00 pm Monday and Sharon meets Imhotep Charter at 8:00 pm also on Monday.

