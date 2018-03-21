Kennedy Catholic and Sharon championship games postponed

A nationally recognized addiction and behavioral health expert is scheduled to help community members learn to recognize the signs of addiction Thursday evening at Austintown Fitch High School.More >>
A nationally recognized addiction and behavioral health expert is scheduled to help community members learn to recognize the signs of addiction Thursday evening at Austintown Fitch High School.More >>
Have you ever wondered what it takes to maintain a massive piece of equipment meant to fly through the sky delivering materials, troops, or even spraying missions?More >>
Have you ever wondered what it takes to maintain a massive piece of equipment meant to fly through the sky delivering materials, troops, or even spraying missions?More >>
Attorneys for the woman who fled to her native Brazil following the murder of her husband in Newton Falls say it shouldn't be up to them to prove that she has been denied her right to a speedy trial.More >>
Attorneys for the woman who fled to her native Brazil following the murder of her husband in Newton Falls say it shouldn't be up to them to prove that she has been denied her right to a speedy trial.More >>
The Kennedy Catholic and Sharon state championship basketball games scheduled for Thursday in Hershey have been postponed to Monday, March 26th.More >>
The Kennedy Catholic and Sharon state championship basketball games scheduled for Thursday in Hershey have been postponed to Monday, March 26th.More >>
Mahoning County Educational Service Center's Ronald Iarussi is expected to announce his resignation Thursday after eight years of serving as the superintendent.More >>
Mahoning County Educational Service Center's Ronald Iarussi is expected to announce his resignation Thursday after eight years of serving as the superintendent.More >>
A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.More >>
A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.More >>
Police have filed felony charges against the parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found outside in freezing temperatures.More >>
Police have filed felony charges against the parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found outside in freezing temperatures.More >>
A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.More >>
A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.More >>
Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.More >>
Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.More >>
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.More >>
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the...More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the vehicle.More >>
Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."More >>
Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."More >>
Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity.More >>
Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>