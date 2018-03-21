Hoerig Defense: Speedy trial proof is prosecution's responsibili - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hoerig is accused of murdering her husband in Newton Falls

Hoerig Defense: Speedy trial proof is prosecution's responsibility

WARREN, Ohio -

Attorneys for the woman who fled to her native Brazil following the murder of her husband in Newton Falls say it shouldn't be up to them to prove that she has been denied her right to a speedy trial.

A motion was filed by Claudia Hoerig's defense attorneys on Tuesday to support their contention that the court should dismiss charges alleging that she fatally shot her husband Air Force Major Karl Hoerig at their home in March 2007.

Hoerig's attorneys say they have had just over a week to review what they describe as “voluminous” information from the prosecution, which includes a transcript in which Hoerig allegedly confesses to the crime.

The defense motion notes that since Hoerig's arrest in Brazil, she has been in custody for 645 days and hasn't been brought to trial within the legal time limits.

They further argue that state law puts the burden of proof on the prosecution, saying Judge Andrew Logan should require prosecutors to put forth arguments disputing the defense contention that Hoerig was denied a speedy trial.

Most of the 645 days that Hoerig has been in custody were spent in Brazil while U.S. authorities were trying to bring her back to Ohio to face trial.

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and his team are asking the judge to rule that Hoerig's right to a speedy trial within 90 days should be counted beginning on January 17, the date that she arrived at the Trumbull County Jail.

Judge Andrew Logan has yet to rule on the matter.

Hoerig is scheduled to go on trial in September.

