Pennsylvania Senate OKs bill to toughen gun laws in domestic abu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania Senate OKs bill to toughen gun laws in domestic abuse cases

Posted: Updated:

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Senate is giving unanimous approval to a bill to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms.

The Senate's 50-0 vote Wednesday sends the bill to the House. Domestic violence- and gun violence-prevention groups support the bill. It passed after changes negotiated by gun-rights groups.

Under the bill, people convicted of a domestic violence crime would have 48 hours to give up their firearms to a law enforcement agency, a federally licensed firearms dealer or their lawyer. Under current law, people convicted of domestic violence have 60 days and can give their guns to a relative, friend or neighbor.

In addition, defendants in final protection-from-abuse cases would have to hand over their guns in 24 hours. Current law leaves forfeiture to a judge's discretion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:11:41 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>

  • Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:11:08 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:10:53 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms