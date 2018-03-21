Sorting out the strain on ambulance services in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sorting out the strain on ambulance services in Warren

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

Concerns about responding to emergencies in time will be the focus of a meeting in Warren Wednesday afternoon.

Members of Warren city council have asked city leaders, the Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center director and Warren's police chief to meet and iron out ways to prevent long wait times for medical response calls.

Officials are blaming the opioid epidemic for overwhelming calls for help.

Dispatch Center Director Ernie Cook says multiple overdoses in a few hours can quickly create a backlog. He says it becomes difficult to plan ahead for those instances, which usually happen when a supply of drugs are delivered to the area.

It took an incident on January 28 at the Slovak Club in Warren, to bring the issue to the attention of city leaders. A man in need of medical attention at the club was forced to wait for an ambulance to become available. 

A city leader says the wait time was approximately 10 minutes. The man was eventually driven to a hospital by someone else.

"Thankfully no one was injured and it wasn't a fatality, but we were made aware of it and we're doing everything we can to make sure that the response times stay withing industry acceptable limits," Enzo Cantalamessa said, Warren City Safety Director.

He doesn't believe the city has "dropped the ball". 

Cantalamessa says contracts with two ambulance services and the city have expired since the city merged its 911 services with the county.

He says the city is no longer in a position to direct that traffic. 

Cantalamessa is hopeful that solutions can be determined at the meeting Wednesday.

Warren City Councilman Al Novak is one of the council members calling for the meeting. He tells 21 News that he wishes the city had a contingency plan to prevent an incident like what happened on January 28 from even happening.

"I was not made aware of this and so was the rest of council until we had an emergency at hand and someone's life was in peril," Novak said. 

  Sorting out the strain on ambulance services in Warren

