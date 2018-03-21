CEO Mohip named as finalist for third superintendent position

The quest for another position continues, as Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip makes yet another list of finalists for Superintendent positions across the country.

The Osseo Area School District in Minnesota released a list of six finalists in their search for a new superintendent. Included in the list is CEO Krish Mohip.

Mohip was previously named as a finalist in Boulder, Colorado, which chose their superintendent Tuesday evening.

Also on the short list so far is Fargo Schools in North Dakota.

When 21 News first reported that Mohip was searching outside the district for new jobs, the CEO said in a statement, "I'm a father of three young children. Last November, after a third episode of vandalism at my home, I decided I wouldn't be comfortable bringing my family to live with me here in Youngstown. That's when I began considering other employment."

Mohip signed on as the state's first school CEO in June of 2016 after the legislature passed House Bill 70 to restructure the school district.

Since then he's battled consistently with the school board which has challenged him every step of the way.

If a new CEO is needed the State Superintendent with the Ohio State Board of Education would be tasked with filling two vacancies that exist on the Academic Distress Commission.

Brian Benyo and Jennifer Roller who were appointed by the state originally resigned on March 2nd.

Just days later, Dr. Barbara Brothers announced her resignation. Brothers was appointed to the commission in November 2015 by then-mayor John McNally.

In the meantime, Deputy Superintendent John Richard has the responsibility of supporting the work of the academic distress commission until a new chair is designated.

Once the Academic Distress Commission again has five members, it would be up to them to interview and ultimately select a new Youngstown City School District CEO.

State Senator Joe Schiavoni, who is also a candidate for governor, is pushing for the next CEO and appointees for two vacant spots on the commission to have experience in public education in urban areas dealing with poverty and also ties to the valley.