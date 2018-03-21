CEO Mohip named as finalist for third superintendent position - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

CEO Mohip named as finalist for third superintendent position

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The quest for another position continues, as Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip makes yet another list of finalists for Superintendent positions across the country. 

The Osseo Area School District in Minnesota released a list of six finalists in their search for a new superintendent. Included in the list is CEO Krish Mohip. 

Mohip was previously named as a finalist in Boulder, Colorado, which chose their superintendent Tuesday evening. 

Also on the short list so far is Fargo Schools in North Dakota. 

When 21 News first reported that Mohip was searching outside the district for new jobs, the CEO said in a statement, "I'm a father of three young children.  Last November, after a third episode of vandalism at my home, I decided I wouldn't be comfortable bringing my family to live with me here in Youngstown.  That's when I began considering other employment."

Mohip signed on as the state's first school CEO in June of 2016 after the legislature passed House Bill 70 to restructure the school district.

Since then he's battled consistently with the school board which has challenged him every step of the way.

If a new CEO is needed the State Superintendent with the Ohio State Board of Education would be tasked with filling two vacancies that exist on the Academic Distress Commission.

Brian Benyo and Jennifer Roller who were appointed by the state originally resigned on March 2nd. 

Just days later, Dr. Barbara Brothers announced her resignation. Brothers was appointed to the commission in November 2015 by then-mayor John McNally. 

In the meantime, Deputy Superintendent John Richard has the responsibility of supporting the work of the academic distress commission until a new chair is designated.

Once the Academic Distress Commission again has five members, it would be up to them to interview and ultimately select a new Youngstown City School District CEO.

State Senator Joe Schiavoni, who is also a candidate for governor, is pushing for the next CEO and appointees for two vacant spots on the commission to have experience in public education in urban areas dealing with poverty and also ties to the valley. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:33:06 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>

  • With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:32:21 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Powerful storm puts California towns at risk of slides

    Powerful storm puts California towns at risk of slides

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:32:10 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Former Assistant Prosecutor files civil lawsuit against former bosses, county

    Former Assistant Prosecutor files civil lawsuit against former bosses, county

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:31:40 GMT

    The embattled former Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor has once again turned to the courts to seek compensation for what he says was a retaliatory firing. 

    More >>

    The embattled former Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor has once again turned to the courts to seek compensation for what he says was a retaliatory firing. 

    More >>

  • Brookfield one step away from getting more injection wells

    Brookfield one step away from getting more injection wells

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:06:52 GMT
    Property owners and Trumbull county leaders are not happy the state has granted permits for three new injection wells in the township. People are concerned that these new permits will bring to five the number of injection wells at one site. The location on State Route 7 is between two residential areas. .It reaches very near to back yard of Gloria Douglas on Brooke Drive. She has recorded video of the work and noise she now deals with everyday. "They're working here every ...More >>
    Property owners and Trumbull county leaders are not happy the state has granted permits for three new injection wells in the township. People are concerned that these new permits will bring to five the number of injection wells at one site. The location on State Route 7 is between two residential areas. .It reaches very near to back yard of Gloria Douglas on Brooke Drive. She has recorded video of the work and noise she now deals with everyday. "They're working here every ...More >>

  • Marshals seeking armed & dangerous suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting

    Marshals seeking armed & dangerous suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:21:26 GMT
    Carl Fleeton Jr (L), Lavell Collins (M), Brandon Ravnell (R)Carl Fleeton Jr (L), Lavell Collins (M), Brandon Ravnell (R)
    The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help to find three suspects who they say are armed and dangerous after a shooting at a downtown Youngstown nightclub. According to a release Brandon Ravnell, 30, Lavell Collins, 20, and Carl Fleeton Jr, 20, are facing various charges.  Police say a man was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.   The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he alleg...More >>
    The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help to find three suspects who they say are armed and dangerous after a shooting at a downtown Youngstown nightclub. According to a release Brandon Ravnell, 30, Lavell Collins, 20, and Carl Fleeton Jr, 20, are facing various charges.  Police say a man was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.   The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he alleg...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms