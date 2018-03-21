NFL competition committee to recommend catch rule changes

The NFL's catch rule is about to get less complicated if team owners approve recommendations from the powerful competition committee.More >>
Duke and Kentucky seem to be the masters of the one-and-done era, winning championships with extraordinarily young rosters and both have a chance to do it again.More >>
The Kennedy Catholic and Sharon state championship basketball games scheduled for Thursday in Hershey have been postponed to Monday, March 26th.More >>
Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with family following the death of a younger brother.More >>
A man who is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and several others over an alleged 2016 New Year's Eve assault now says Coleman led the group in the attack.More >>
Artemi Panarin had three goals and an assist, Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to nine games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.More >>
Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech scored in the first period and the New York Islanders went on to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their overhaul in the secondary, signing free agent safety Morgan Burnett to a three-year deal.More >>
