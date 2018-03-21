Brookfield one step away from getting more injection wells

Property owners and Trumbull county leaders are not happy the state has granted permits for three new injection wells in the township.

People are concerned that these new permits will bring to five the number of injection wells at one site. The location on State Route 7 is between two residential areas. .It reaches very near to back yard of Gloria Douglas on Brooke Drive. She has recorded video of the work and noise she now deals with everyday.

"They're working here every single day, early in the morning until late at night," Douglas said. And she knows it's only going to get worse when the drilling begins and trucks roll in round the clock. She wonders how she will be able to sit out on her porch and open her windows in the summer.

Douglas says the homeowners have tried everything they know to try to get help from the state.



"And we don't get answers, we don't seem to be getting any response, it just seems like no one cares," said Douglas.



A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells 21 News that company's seeking permits must meet strict requirements.



"So if the application meets the requirements of the revised code and the administrative code, we issue the permit," Steve Irwin of ODNR said.



Those requirements dictate spacing of 100 feet between well heads, and a minimum legal set back from a property line of 150 feet.

The Brookfield site also borders Jim Hennessy's property where he says his family has enjoyed peace and quiet for forty years. Now he is concerned about the tens of thousands of gallons of brine waste that five wells would inject into the ground.



"We're sitting on a bomb, with the possibility of earthquakes, ruining our water, and our property value is really going to drop," according to Hennessy.

There is also concern about the increase in truck traffic on State Route 7, but Irwin says ODOT was consulted and it found no problem with the increase in traffic.

The issued permit only covers construction and drilling. Irwin says the company still needs one more state approval.

"They require a second permit, another order prior to beginning operations.



The neighbors say they won't give up the fight.

