New Castle PD: 16-year-old charged as adult with attempted criminal homicide

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A New Castle teen is facing charges after he allegedly shot into a home on Cumberland Avenue Tuesday night. 

New Castle Police say they responded to shots fired around 9 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found several individuals seated in the living room of the home. 

Through investigation, police say the witnesses reported a male had knocked very loudly on the door and then they heard several gunshots penetrating the living room walls.

According to the police report, a resident told police he returned gunfire through the living room window, toward the vehicle outside. 

Authorities say two other homes were also struck by gunshots.

New Castle Police say they located a vehicle leaving the area driving at a high rate of speed. That vehicle matched the suspected vehicle description.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop and found three people inside the vehicle. All were taken into custody for questioning. 

Police say 16-year-old Miles Roberson confessed to shooting at the residence.

The residents in the home reported to police there has been an ongoing dispute between Roberson and someone in the home.

Officers were also able to locate a handgun in the vehicle that matched the caliber and type of rounds found at the scene.

Roberson has been charged as an adult with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say Roberson has been placed in Lawrence County Jail.

