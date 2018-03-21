OSP releases dash cam video of YPD Officer arrest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash cam video of a Youngstown Police officer's arrest on St. Patrick's Day.

Authorities say 27-year-old Darrel Herdman was arrested for OVI after failing a field sobriety test.

Youngstown Police chief Robin Lees told 21 News, the officer has been reassigned to stay in the station.

Herdman was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lees says any disciplinary action would depend on the judicial findings.

Herdman is scheduled to be back in court on April 13.