Youngstown City Schools continue traditional calendar next year

Youngstown City Schools will continue to follow a traditional calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

CEO Krish Mohip previously considered moving to a balanced calendar but has decided against doing that.

"I just think it would be too much of a change to implement for next school year," Mohip says.

Mohip sought input from his citizen's coalition on the topic. That coalition did not reach a consensus.

The staff was also surveyed and 73 percent of the 602 respondents favored a traditional calendar.

A balanced calendar maintains the same number of school days but spreads days off over the calendar year.

School officials say students' first day next school year will be August 22. The last day is May 17 for seniors and May 22 for the rest of the student body.

Mohip says by starting and ending the school year earlier, the district can load more instructional days before state tests, the last of which typically wrap up the second week of May.

The full 2018-19 district calendar is on the district's website.